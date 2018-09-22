Television Icon Richard Lloyd Streams Song From Upcoming Album Richard Lloyd, best known as a founding member of the rock band Television, is giving fans an early taste of his forthcoming album with the release of a brand new single called "Whisper". The new track can be streamed here and comes from Lloyd's forthcoming album "The Countdown", which is set to be released on November 2nd on CD and digitally, followed by a vinyl version next year. "I can only be me," Richard says on the new effort. "I can't turn into somebody else. So every record I make is just a progression. I never felt the angst necessary to be a punk. I was too young to be a beatnik and too old to be a hippy. I like to say I'm an anthropologist from another planet who is observing human nature and expressing my observations through rock'n'roll."

