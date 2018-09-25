Within Destruction Release 'Self Hatred' Video

Within Destruction have released a new music video for their track "Self Hatred". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Death Wish".

The new album is set to be released on October 12th under the group's just inked deal with Unique Leader Records, and is the follow up to their 2016 debut record "Void".

Deathwish tracklisting: 01. External Interference 02. Deathwish 03. False Revelation 04. Extinction 05. Torture Ritual 06. Human Defect 07. Downfall of Humanity 08. Darkness Swallows Life 09. Self Hatred 10. Death Awaits Us All 11. HMR45.

Watch the new music video here.





