Adrock and Mike D Announce Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct

09-26-2018
Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys' Adam "Adrock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond have announced that they will be launching a brief special tour to promote the release of the Beastie Boys Book.

The new book is set to hit stores on October 30th and Adrock and Mike D will be embarking on the Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct event tour to mark the release.

They are set to visit four cities and hold events over six nights that will include readers from the book, a Q&A session, conversations between the two and a special moderator, a live score from Mix Master Mike, a special exhibit and more.

Adrock and Mike D Dates:
10/29 - New York - Town Hall
10/30 - Brooklyn - Kings Theatre
11/3 - Los Angeles - Montalban Theatre
11/4 - Los Angeles - Montalban Theatre
11/5 - San Francisco - City Arts & Lectures at Nourse Theater
11/30 - London - EartH


