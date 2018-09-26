Adrock and Mike D Announce Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct

The Beastie Boys' Adam "Adrock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond have announced that they will be launching a brief special tour to promote the release of the Beastie Boys Book.

The new book is set to hit stores on October 30th and Adrock and Mike D will be embarking on the Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct event tour to mark the release.

They are set to visit four cities and hold events over six nights that will include readers from the book, a Q&A session, conversations between the two and a special moderator, a live score from Mix Master Mike, a special exhibit and more.

Adrock and Mike D Dates:

10/29 - New York - Town Hall

10/30 - Brooklyn - Kings Theatre

11/3 - Los Angeles - Montalban Theatre

11/4 - Los Angeles - Montalban Theatre

11/5 - San Francisco - City Arts & Lectures at Nourse Theater

11/30 - London - EartH





