Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance
03-31-2019
Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made a special appearance during Armin van Buuren's headline performance at this year's Ultra Music Festival, Miami this past Saturday (March 30th).
The legendary Van Halen singer surprised the festival audience as he Armin van Buuren as the DJ and producer took the stage for his headline set at the event.
The two launched into the classic VH hit "Jump". It marked the debut performance of the new Armin van Buuren remix of the track, which will be officially released soon, according to his camp.
