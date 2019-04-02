Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony

Michael Anthony has bad news for Van Halen fans hoping for a reunion of the original lineup. The bassist responded to a fans question by stating that the speculated trek is not on.

Rumors have been flying about the possible tour with former frontman and Michael's long time friend and current The Circle bandmate Sammy Hagar saying that Anthony had been approached by the Van Halen camp about a reunion in the middle of last year.

Sammy said, "he got a call six months ago from management saying, 'Are you interested?' And he said, 'Yeah. I'm doing a record with Sammy right now. We're booking shows, so you'd have to work around it.' And they said, 'Okay. We'll get back to you.' And that was it. I can tell you that much."

In a later interview, Hagar said that he would be willing to put tour plans for The Circle on hold so that Michael could take part in a reunion. Last week a fan tweeted the question to the bassist "Thought the circle was on hold because of VH tour??" and Anthony relied, "VH tour not gonna happen".





