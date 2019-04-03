The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time

(hennemusic) The Eagles have announced that they will deliver the debut full album performances of their landmark "Hotel California" album, during a pair of shows in Las Vegas this fall.

Billed as the band's only North American concerts of 2019, the lineup will appear at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 for the rare album presentation followed by a set of their greatest hits.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling US album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 26 million copies.

The group's fifth studio record topped the US charts and won two Grammy Awards - for "New Kid In Town" and the title track - while several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. Eagles here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





