1914 Release 'Arrival. The Meuse Argonne' Lyric Video

1914 have announced that they rerelease their out of print album "The Blind Leading The Blind" on May 31st and have released a lyric video for the track "Arrival. The Meuse Argonne".

The band had this to say, "The Meuse-Argonne Offensive was the bloodiest battle in U.S. military history, claiming the lives of more than 26,000 Americans and wounding 95,000.

"The Operation was launched in Northern France on Sept. 26, 1918 to push the Germans out of the country. The fight lasted a grueling 46 days and generated scores of stories of heroism and sacrifice.

'The Americans are here,' a German officer wrote. 'We can kill them but we can't stop them.'" Watch the video here.





