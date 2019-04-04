News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




M.O.D. Return and Plot New Release

04-04-2019
M.O.D.

M.O.D. have returned with a new lineup and have announced that they will soon be releasing "February 21, 1987 recorded Ritz Hotel Presents: M.O.D. The Official First Live Performance."

M.O.D., which has experienced previous line-up changes, has returned to its classic lineup with original members Ken Ballone (bass) and Tim McMurtrie (guitar) as well as Felix Griffin of D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) on drums.

The new lineup of the band will include a new lead singer that they will soon be announcing fr both a a new album and tour dates. Check out a promo for the upcoming live release here.


