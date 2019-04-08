Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music Kill Devil Hill frontman Jason "Dewey" Bragg says that new music in the works from legendary Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward's most recent project Day Of Errors. Bragg said during an interview with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show about the band's upcoming plans, "I know that we're going in the studio next month to record some more. I believe there will be music to download and/or purchase. Tour, I don't think that's gonna happen, but there will be some music coming out soon. "Bill is a phenomenal songwriter.... singer and songwriter. He's written all the lyrics, all the melodies, all the music, all the guitar parts, obviously, the drum parts. "It's an inspiration to see someone that you've listened to your whole life, and then you get to actually stand in a room with the guy and watch him perform and write and produce. It's amazing." Day Of Errors was formed by Ward, guitarist Joe Amodea and bassist Nick Diltz in 2016 who proclaimed "We play loud, hard, with overtures of gut-kicking heavy, heavy parts." The band was forced to cancel a tour in the fall of 2017 after Bill Ward was hospitalized with heart problems. He wrote at the time, "It's with great, great sadness that I must tell you I have to cancel the Day Of Errors tour dates scheduled in December. I wound up in hospital this past weekend with heart problems. I am OK and in good recovery at this time. "However, I've never experienced this particular type of heart problem before, and due to its nature, I had to make the decision to cancel the dates. I want to send my sincere apologies to everyone who was planning to come out to the shows. I'm so sorry we won't be making it - I was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing this music with you. "

