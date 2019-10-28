Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward's Day Of Errors project have returned with new music with the release of a lyric video for a new track entitled "Dark".

The song follows the group's release of their first two songs "Day Of Errors" and "Blaspheming At Creation" in November of 2017 via most of the major digital music retailers.

Aside from Ward, the group also features Kill Devil Hill singer Jason "Dewey" Bragg, as well as Joe Amodea. Bragg appeared on The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show back in April and told the show, "I know that we're going in the studio next month to record some more. I believe there will be music to download and/or purchase. Tour, I don't think that's gonna happen, but there will be some music coming out soon.

"Bill is a phenomenal songwriter.... singer and songwriter. He's written all the lyrics, all the melodies, all the music, all the guitar parts, obviously, the drum parts.

"It's an inspiration to see someone that you've listened to your whole life, and then you get to actually stand in a room with the guy and watch him perform and write and produce. It's amazing." Watch the lyric video here.





