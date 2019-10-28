.

Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

K. Wiggins | 10-28-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Day Of Errors

Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward's Day Of Errors project have returned with new music with the release of a lyric video for a new track entitled "Dark".

The song follows the group's release of their first two songs "Day Of Errors" and "Blaspheming At Creation" in November of 2017 via most of the major digital music retailers.

Aside from Ward, the group also features Kill Devil Hill singer Jason "Dewey" Bragg, as well as Joe Amodea. Bragg appeared on The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show back in April and told the show, "I know that we're going in the studio next month to record some more. I believe there will be music to download and/or purchase. Tour, I don't think that's gonna happen, but there will be some music coming out soon.

"Bill is a phenomenal songwriter.... singer and songwriter. He's written all the lyrics, all the melodies, all the music, all the guitar parts, obviously, the drum parts.

"It's an inspiration to see someone that you've listened to your whole life, and then you get to actually stand in a room with the guy and watch him perform and write and produce. It's amazing." Watch the lyric video here.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

More Day Of Errors News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne's Health Status Addressed By Zakk Wylde- Coheed and Cambria End Tour Due Member's Heart Issue- Ace And Peter Made KISS Want To 'Call It Quits' Says Gene- more


Reviews
Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne's Health Status Addressed By Zakk Wylde

Coheed and Cambria End Tour Due Member's Heart Issue

Ace And Peter Made KISS Want To 'Call It Quits' Says Gene

Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Chris Adler Addresses Lamb Of God Departure

Metallica Share Video Of Tour Debut Of 1996 Rarity

Pink Floyd Stream 2019 Mix Of Classic Song

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release 'Time Of Our Life' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.