Black Sabbath Offshoot Day Of Errors Share Second New Song

Day Of Errors, which features original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, have released their second new song this month. The new track is entitled "Ghost Town".

The group, Ward, along with Kill Devil Hill singer Jason "Dewey" Bragg, and Joe Amodea, shared another new track called "Dark" earlier this month.

These new tracks comprise the first new music from the band since their debut tracks "Day Of Errors" and "Blaspheming At Creation" that they released in late 2017. Stream "Ghost Town" here.





Related Stories

Black Sabbath Star Bill Ward's Day Of Errors Releases New Song

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

More Day Of Errors News



