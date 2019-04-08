News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

04-08-2019
John 5

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor were among the surprise special guests at a John 5 And The Creatures' show this weekend.

The Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson guitarist's solo band took the stage at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Saturday night (April 6th) and during the concert were joined by Anthony and Taylor, along with Cinderella's Fred Courty for a special jam of several Van Halen classics.

Fans filmed footage of their performances of "You Really Got Me", "Runnin' With The Devil" and "Take Your Whisky Home" has been shared online here.

Those were not the only special guests on hand for the evening. System of a Down star Shavo Odadjian was on hand for a cover of the Michael Jackson hit "Beat It".


