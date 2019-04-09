Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have postponed the final dates of a North American tour as Stevie Nicks recovers from the flu, including their headline performance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

An April 2 show in Boston, MA and an April 3 appearance in Philadelphia, PA were shut down on short notice last week and, now, The Toronto Star reports the group's remaining four Canadian concerts - including Monday night's show in Toronto - have also been put on hold.

"While she is feeling better already," announced Live Nation, "management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery.

"Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary) to October/November 2019. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Unfortunately the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2."

A few days after announcing that they have recruited Fleetwood Mac to take the spot of the Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz Fest organizers tweeted "Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac's North American Tour On Track To Top $100 Million

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To Upcoming Tour Leg

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article



