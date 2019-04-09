Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

(hennemusic) Queen + Adam Lambert have announced dates for a tour of Australia in early 2020. The six-show run of stadiums next February will see the pairing bring their Rhapsody tour to the continent in sync with the worldwide success of the biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody" - which tells the band's story from their 1970 beginnings to the iconic appearance at 1985's Live Aid concert.

"We are ready for Australia and raring to get back with our new show," says drummer Roger Taylor. "We have a brand-new visual spectacle," adds Lambert, "that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to reveal the show to Australian fans!"

The Rhapsody series will present a brand new larger-than-life production following its North American debut this summer. "Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody tour will, once again for them, expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be," says set designer Ric Lipson. "This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen's music." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





