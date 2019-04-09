Singled Out: Dave Bickler (Ex-Survivor) Former Survivor frontman Dave Bickler recently released his new album "Darklight" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Hope". Here is the story: I was living in NYC, Midtown on the west side (Hells Kitchen) on September 11th , 2001 with my wife and one year old son! I had just turned on the news that morning and was greeted with a picture of one of the twin towers with an airplane-sized hole in it!! It was hard to get through that day! In the following couple of months I started with a musical idea that was sort of aggressive even though one might think the opposite might be appropriate! But I wanted to make a strong statement for an opposing idea to counter violence and hate! That we are all in this together in the end! That we have to take care of each other! That we can't surrender to cynicism! It was a bit of a long journey to get to the final version of the song by way of Ryan Hoyle's awesome drum tracks, with Brad Smith's towering bass and ending at Stephen DeAcoutis and Sound Spa Productions! Well worth trip I think! I believe songs are a wonderful thing in that you have an economy of words, supported by music to engage people's feelings and emotions. Anyway, I hope I succeeded! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: Dave Bickler (Survivor) More Dave Bickler News Share this article

