Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows Staind have announced that they will be ending their five year hiatus later this year with some select concert performances including at the Louder Than Life Festival. So far the September 27th appearance at the Louisville, KY music festival is the only announced show but the band revealed on Monday that they are planning to "reunite for a few select dates this fall." Frontman Aaron Lewis has found solo success in country music and still plans to promote his upcoming album "State I'm In" amid Staind's reunion activities. He had this to say, "I love everything about being a country artist, but it's going to feel great to get heavy with Staind." Guitarist Mike Mushok added, "I'm really excited to get back to work with the band we started 25 years ago. This is the 20th anniversary of our first major label debut, Dysfunction, and I'm excited to see what the future holds. Can't wait to get out there and play these songs again, and connect with our awesome fans that have allowed us to do what we love... create and play music." Check out the reunion promo video here.

Staind's Aaron Lewis Sinner Tour Continues Through Spring


