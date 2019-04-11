Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour Veteran supergroup Demons & Wizards, featuring Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), have announced a North American summer tour. The trek will feature support from Lizzy Borden and Tyr and is set to launch on August 17th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA and will wrap up on September 5th at the Playstation Theater in New York City. Hansi had this to say, "Demons & Wizards touring North America? That is going to be pure magic, guaranteed. You better not miss it, cause you never know when the Demon and the Wizard will join forces again. "I am really thrilled about these first shows for Demons & Wizards in North America and we are going to make every single night a legendary night to remember. Join us on this path of glory."



Shaffer added, "I am very happy that we've announced the first ever Demons & Wizards tour in North America. We've been getting fan requests for many years to bring this show to all points around the world. To be able to do it in the USA is an exciting development. Stay heavy and see you on the road soon!"



Tour Dates:

8/17/2019 Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

8/20/2019 Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA

8/21/2019 The Commodore - Vancouver, BC

8/22/2019 Roseland - Portland, OR

8/24/2019 Summit Theater - Denver, CO

8/26/2019 Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

8/28/2019 Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

8/29/2019 Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

8/31/2019 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

9/01/2019 Corona - Montreal, QC

9/04/2019 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

9/05/2019 Playstation Theater - New York, NY

Related Stories



Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour More Demons Wizards News Share this article

