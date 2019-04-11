|
Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour
Veteran supergroup Demons & Wizards, featuring Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), have announced a North American summer tour.
The trek will feature support from Lizzy Borden and Tyr and is set to launch on August 17th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA and will wrap up on September 5th at the Playstation Theater in New York City.
Hansi had this to say, "Demons & Wizards touring North America? That is going to be pure magic, guaranteed. You better not miss it, cause you never know when the Demon and the Wizard will join forces again.
"I am really thrilled about these first shows for Demons & Wizards in North America and we are going to make every single night a legendary night to remember. Join us on this path of glory."
