Demons & Wizards Release 'Diabolic' Video

Demons & Wizards, featuring Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) and Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian), have released a music video for their brand new single "Diabolic."

The track comes from the group's first new album in 15 years that will be entitled "III" and is set to be released on February 21st of next year. Watch the video here.

Kursch had this to say, "'Diabolic' for sure is a musical statement and its message is very clear and precise: We take no prisoners! We had a hard time figuring out a proper opener to 'III,' but when 'Diabolic' took shape, we realized it was the perfect introduction to the album!"

Schaffer added, "This song is a sequel to 'Heaven Denies' and it is dark, heavy, vicious, melodic, and totally atmospheric, everything I love about songwriting and making records in eight minutes! 'Diabolic' has the right attitude to make a strong statement as the first song that people will hear after 15 years!"





