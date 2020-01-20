Demons & Wizards Stream New Song 'Midas Disease'

Demons & Wizards are streaming their new song "Midas Disease". The track comes from their first new album in 15 years, which will be entitled "III" and is set to be released on February 21st.

Hansi Kursch had this to say, "Meanwhile, you all should have heard the epic 'Diabolic' and as second impression of III we offer you the complete opposite now: The four and a half minutes of 'Midas Disease'!

"The song reminds me of one of these good old hard rock bands, playing on and on for more than 40 years, I guess you'll know whom I refer to once you hear it. 'Midas Disease' has a cunning vibe, which I absolutely love. It is pure honesty."

Jon Schaffer added, "I had a working title of 'Unbroken' for this song, and when I sent it to Hansi, he instantly liked it. We both feel it added a totally different dimension to an already very diverse album.

"It's straight-up fists in the air hard rock/heavy metal song, which was certainly inspired by the riffing and rhythmic abilities of Malcolm Young and I personally dedicate it to his memory. You are missed Sir Malcolm!" Check out the track here.





