Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Exhorder offshoot Heavy As Texas have released a brand new song called "Blind". The track comes from their forthcoming self-title album, which is set to be released on April 19th.

The group features Exhorder guitarist Marzi Montazeri and vocalist Kyle Thomas and the latter had this to say about the song, "Inside of even the best people is an avenue of darkness. We drown our sorrows. It fuels bad decisions. The spectacle draws us to it like a moth to the flame. When the slippery slope between good and bad becomes a blurred line, it is our challenge to do what is right - otherwise we are all blind.

"'Blind' is a pounding, anthemic blend of harmonic unease. Cycling rhythms and chants with a standard rock approach, strings grace the foundation to provide a melodic overlap leading into a runaway locomotive. 'Blind' is the consummate example of everything Heavy As Texas has to offer both musically and lyrically." Listen to the song here





Related Stories

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Release First Video

More Heavy As Texas News

Share this article



