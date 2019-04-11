News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

04-11-2019
Heavy As Texas

Exhorder offshoot Heavy As Texas have released a brand new song called "Blind". The track comes from their forthcoming self-title album, which is set to be released on April 19th.

The group features Exhorder guitarist Marzi Montazeri and vocalist Kyle Thomas and the latter had this to say about the song, "Inside of even the best people is an avenue of darkness. We drown our sorrows. It fuels bad decisions. The spectacle draws us to it like a moth to the flame. When the slippery slope between good and bad becomes a blurred line, it is our challenge to do what is right - otherwise we are all blind.

"'Blind' is a pounding, anthemic blend of harmonic unease. Cycling rhythms and chants with a standard rock approach, strings grace the foundation to provide a melodic overlap leading into a runaway locomotive. 'Blind' is the consummate example of everything Heavy As Texas has to offer both musically and lyrically." Listen to the song here


Related Stories


Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Release First Video

More Heavy As Texas News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour

The Darkness Announce UK And European Tour

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Singled Out: Leela James & The Truth's That Woman

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.