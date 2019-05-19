|
Heavy As Texas Release 'King Of Fools' Video
Exhorder offshoot Heavy As Texas have released a brand new music video for their song "King of Fools". The track comes from their recently release self-titled debut album.
The new promo clip was directed by Mark Borchardt and frontman Kyle Thomas had this to say about the song, "Although I always feel lyrical meaning is subjective, we all fear being taken advantage of and made to look like a fool.
"This song captures the insecurity of what it's like to be greatly valued or admired in public, but thieves and detractors have their way behind the scenes. Sometimes only his queen can make the king feel safe."
