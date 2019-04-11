Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon addressed the rest attack by a homeless man against her son Jack during an episode of the daytime CBS series The Talk.

Jack was attacked at a coffee in shop in Los Angeles last week and Sharon spoke about the incident on the show (watch segment here). She said that he "was in Studio City having his morning coffee, answering his e-mails. [it was] 9 o'clock in the morning, and suddenly, bam, he got punched in the face.

"He didn't see it coming; he was just on his phone. A homeless guy punched him in the face, and a guy that Jack was with kicked [the attacker] in the ribs. So, Jack followed him, called the police, and then [the attacker] pulled a screwdriver on the police.

"The police tased [the attacker] and arrested him. And in the interim, a guy came up to Jack and said, 'Why are you having him arrested? He's homeless...' And then said to Jack, 'Oh, but I did see him attack two women last week.'"

She went on to say, "You know what? Everybody wants to be kind, but if there's somebody that has a mental illness attacking people..." Sara Gilbert then asked Sharon is Jack was okay and she responded, "Thank God, yes. He is."





