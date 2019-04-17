AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour

(hennemusic) According to a new report by US rock radio DJ Eddie Trunk, AC/DC will tour in support of a new album with Brian Johnson. Trunk's report follows recent confirmation of studio activity from longtime AC/DC engineer Mike Fraser - who worked on the group's past five studio records - and sightings of band members last summer at a Vancouver recording studio.

The appearance of Johnson at the 2018 sessions was a surprise; the singer left the group's "Rock Or Bust" tour in the spring of 2016 after being advised by doctors that he was risking total hearing loss.

"I think AC/DC... it's pretty much a done deal that these guys are gonna make a record or have made a record and a record is gonna come out," said Trunk during the April 11 broadcast of his show. "I have sources that have told me that they are absolutely going to tour with Brian back again. That's all unconfirmed from their camp, but I had it from some reliable sources."

"I think it's pretty much a done deal that AC/DC at the very least are going to release some sort of record," he continued, "and it'll be some sort of record, and it'll be some sort of tribute to Malcolm [Young] just like 'Back In Black' was a tribute to Bon [Scott].

"So I have no doubt about that and I'm pretty confident they're probably going to do shows, as well. but I think at this point it's pretty much just when they announce it." Listen here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





