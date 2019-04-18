Black Stone Cherry Release 'My Last Breath' Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a music video for their song "My Last Breath". The track comes from the group's latest studio album "Family Tree," which hit stores last spring and the Mike Rodway directed clip was filmed on the road.

The group had this to say, "This video is incredibly special and personal for not only us, but to so many others around the world! The fact that so many people opened up their hearts and shared some of the most emotional and personal messages on camera is what makes this so touching, vulnerable, and in our opinion, one of a kind.

"We truly hope this song will resound in your hearts and in your souls, and stir up that overwhelming, yet beautiful thought, "If all I had left was my breath, here what I'd spend it on..." Watch it here.





