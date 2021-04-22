Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a brand new music video for their song "The Chain". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, The Human Condition".

The band had the following to say in the social media announcement about the recording studio style clip, "'The Chain' is one of those straight ahead, 'riff city', throwdown BSC songs!

Not only is the music totally in your face, it also grooves and features a totally metal bridge, which was fun to record! There's also something to be said for the lyrical message behind this tune. We hope you enjoy! Turn it up!" Watch the video below:

