Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a brand new music video for their song "The Chain". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, The Human Condition".
The band had the following to say in the social media announcement about the recording studio style clip, "'The Chain' is one of those straight ahead, 'riff city', throwdown BSC songs!
Not only is the music totally in your face, it also grooves and features a totally metal bridge, which was fun to record! There's also something to be said for the lyrical message behind this tune. We hope you enjoy! Turn it up!" Watch the video below:
Black Stone Cherry Release 'Again (Live)'
Black Stone Cherry Release 'Ringin' In My Head' Lyric Video
Black Stone Cherry Release 'Again' Video And Announce New Album
Black Stone Cherry Cancel Halestorm Tour Due To Family Emergency
Black Stone Cherry Release 'All Your Love' Video
Black Stone Cherry Change Release Date For New Album
Black Stone Cherry Release 'Me And The Devil Blues' Video
Black Stone Cherry And The Lacs Announce U.S. Tour
Black Stone Cherry Release 'My Last Breath' Video
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project
Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'
Korn Finish Writing Next Album
Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video
The Killers' Dave Keuning Shares New Solo Songs
Singled Out: Lizzie and The Makers's Mermaid