Black Stone Cherry Release 'Again (Live)'

Black Stone Cherry have shared a video of their new digital single, 'Again (Live),' which was captured during their Live From The Sky streaming event recorded last October.
The band played the special streaming event to mark the the release of their new studio album, "The Human Condition" and have now issued "Again (Live)" from the performance as a digital single.
Guitarist Ben Wells tells us, "Again was the first song we played together live after not playing together for 8 months. You can definitely feel the energy and passion in this performance. An energy and passion that we cannot wait to bring back to the stage in front of audiences this Spring." Watch the video below
