Ex-Dance Gavin Dance Frontman Kurt Travis Streams New Song Former Dance Gavin Dance and A Lot Like Birds frontman Kurt Travis is giving fans the first taste of his forthcoming solo album by streaming the lead single. The album will be entitled "There's A Place I Want To Take You" and it set to hit stores on May 17th. This week Travis revealed the first song from the effort "Easy Peasy," which can be streamed here. He had this to say, "This song is one of my favorites on the album. It's very playful and light hearted. The song is about how I don't like waking up in the morning, and also, how I have hard time falling asleep.



"I called it 'Easy Peasy' because the song is repetitious and the structure is simple, but while tracking guitars for it, was actually quite difficult to record."



See the tracklisting and his upcoming headline dates below:



Tracklisting:

1. Too Much Space (feat. Andrés)

2. Easy Peasy

3. Tomorrow Will Be Fine

4. Hometown (feat. Andrés)

5. It's You

6. We'll Probably Be Alright

7. Best Way

8. Easy To Decide

9. Still Won't Listen

10. Lewis



Upcoming Tour Dates:

5.17 - Placerville, CA - Family Vacation *

5.18 - Redding, CA - The Dip *

5.21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

5.22 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

5.24 - Minneapolis, MN - Whiskey Junction

5.25 - Berwyn, IL - Wire

5.26 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel

5.28 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

5.29 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

5.30 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

5.31 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Grill

6.1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

6.2 - Norfolk, VA - Charlie's

6.3 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

6.5 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

6.6 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

6.7 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

6.8 - Margate, FL - O'Malleys

6.10 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

6.11 - Nashville, TN - The End

6.12 - Memphis, TN - Canvas

6.13 - Little Rock, AR - Brewski's Basement

6.14 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

6.15 - McAllen, TX - Yerberia Cultura

6.16 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

6.17 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

6.19 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

6.20 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

6.21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

6.23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers



-With Adventurer 5.21-6.5 (* - no Adventurer)

-With Makari 6.6-6.23

