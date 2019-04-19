|
Mayday Parade Release 'Never Sure' Video
Mayday Parade have released a music video for their track "Never Sure" and the concept for the clip was dreamed up by drummer Jake Bundrick:
"I remember seeing videos on Instagram of Chris' work (-ChrisBlockd) with Neck Deep, 3OH!3 and Don Broco and I just knew he was the man for the job. It was an honor to work with him and I think he gave the song even more life in the form of a video. Enjoy!" Watch it here
