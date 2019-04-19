Mayday Parade Release 'Never Sure' Video Mayday Parade have released a music video for their track "Never Sure" and the concept for the clip was dreamed up by drummer Jake Bundrick:



Jake had this to say, "Never Sure" always gave me a feeling of energy and it only seemed appropriate to make a video that not only included us performing live but also included behind the scenes footage of the band being ourselves while on tour. "I remember seeing videos on Instagram of Chris' work (-ChrisBlockd) with Neck Deep, 3OH!3 and Don Broco and I just knew he was the man for the job. It was an honor to work with him and I think he gave the song even more life in the form of a video. Enjoy!" Watch it here

