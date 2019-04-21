News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

04-21-2019
Duff McKagan

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan is streaming the track "Don't Look Behind You", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Tenderness." It's the closing song from the project, due May 31, which sees the Guns N' Roses bassist working with artist and producer Shooter Jennings.

"Fortune shone my way when Shooter and I began to work on the structures of the songs," explains McKagan about the experience. "Shooter has a brilliant mind, and a seemingly endless musical catalogue bouncing around in his head that he's ready to tap into at any moment. He believed in this thing from day one, and that gave me the confidence and energy to forge on.

"Shooter, seemingly, can play any musical instrument, but instead of that being sort of daunting to me, he works in such an honest way that I never once felt like I was in the company of a guy trying to show me up. The contrary was in fact true. He made me a better acoustic guitar player, and more at ease as a singer. His ability to get real and authentic sounds in the studio are second to none, and making this record was one of the most inspiring musical experiences of my career."

Billed as the musical follow-up to McKagan's 2015's bestselling book, "How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions)", the rocker will be perform the record with Jennings and his band during a three-week series of US dates, which will begin in Philadelphia, PA on May 30. Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


