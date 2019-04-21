News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Rumored Return

04-21-2019
AC/DC

(hennemusic) As rumors continue to circulate about the status of AC/DC, Slash reveals how much he is looking forward to seeing one of his all-time favorite bands return to action.

"AC/DC is bar none, with the exception of the Rolling Stones, the greatest rock 'n' roll band ever," the Guns N' Roses guitarist tells Consequence Of Sound. "The Stones will always come first for me and then AC/DC. There are no other bands that actually play that brand of really '50s-influenced straight-up rock 'n' roll like AC/DC. I love them for that.

"I think Phil Rudd is one of the best drummers of all time. So anytime he was not in the band, I was always disappointed. But it's great that Cliff [Williams is] going to be back because I remember being backstage with those guys at the end of the last tour and him saying that he was gone and that he was retired. So it's great that everybody's back, but it's especially awesome that Brian [Johnson] is back."

Slash's bandmate, Axl Rose, stepped in to help AC/DC complete the final dates of the group's "Rock Or Bust" tour in 2016 after Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing as he was risking total hearing loss after the singer punctured his left ear drum while racing at the 2008 Watkins Glen International.

AC/DC members were spotted at a Vancouver recording studio last summer as reports surfaced that the group were working on a new album that is expected to include unused recordings by late guitarist and band cofounder Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 64 after retiring from the group three years earlier due to dementia. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


