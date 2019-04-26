News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos

04-26-2019
Neal Schon

Neal Schon has shared some pro-shot video footage of several song performances from his recent special hometown Journey Through Time benefit show for Fire Relief.

Schon took the stage for the special show on February 9th at The Independent in San Francisco and has now shared a number of clips from the night on his YouTube channel.

Performances in the clips include "Lights & Still They Ride", "Lady Luck", "Any Way You Want It" and "People". Watch them all here

Schon followed that show by a handful of west coast Journey Through Times show in late Feb/early March and said of the concerts, "We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded. I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!"


