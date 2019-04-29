Thin Lizzy Recruit Mastodon Star For 50th Anniversary Festival Dates

(hennemusic) Thin Lizzy have announced the addition of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders to their lineup for an upcoming series of European festival dates marking the Irish band's 50th anniversary.

Sanders joins guitarist Scott Gorham, keyboardist Darren Wharton, vocalist Ricky Warwick, guitarist Damon Johnson and Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis for the four-show run, which includes two UK appearances and stops in Spain and Belgium.

"We are very happy to welcome Troy to the Lizzy family!," says Gorham. "We met a few years ago at Download festival and he's a great guy and killer bass player to boot so very happy he wanted to join us for the shows this summer."

"Mastodon are a fantastic band," adds Warwick, "and knowing how much of a Thin Lizzy fan Troy is, he will be an amazing addition to the fold"

"It's no secret that Thin Lizzy has had a big influence on Mastodon's music," raves Sanders. "Being asked to join them on stage is a big deal and true honor to me. I am really looking forward to it!"

Thin Lizzy will launch the summer shows with a 40th anniversary full album performance of 1979's "Black Rose: A Rock Legend" at Wales' Steelhouse Festival on July 28 before playing the UK's Rewind North event on August 4, Spain's Leyendas Del Rock Festival on August 8 and Belgium's Alcatraz Festival on August 10. Read more here.

