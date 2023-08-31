Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl

(dmk) Legendary Vocalist Phil Lynott's final recordings with his post-Thin Lizzy project Grand Slam were released on vinyl today. Slam Anthems... Renovations is the vinyl companion to the remastered songs and live performances that were released on CD earlier this month.

Revered as the founder and frontman for iconic 70s rockers Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynott had, yet another, powerhouse band that was set to take on the world before his tragic and untimely passing at the young age of 36 - Grand Slam. Producing such hits as "Sisters Of Mercy" and "Nineteen," this fledgling group never issued an official studio album, however they did play numerous shows around Europe and cut a series of demos that proved Lynott still had incredible songs in him and a brilliant career ahead after his Thin Lizzy tenure.

These songs and live performances were remastered and made available earlier this month as a CD box set entitled Slam Anthems through Cleopatra Records and now the much-anticipated vinyl companion Slam Anthems... Renovations is available for purchase today Thursday, August 31 at Cleopatra Records here.

Offered in both red and gold vinyl, this collector's edition includes full-liner notes from music historian Dave Thompson, rare band photos, and a look into the artistry of this late, great, musical talent. Order it here.

The official Slam Anthems... Renovations track list is as follows:

SIDE A

1. Breakdown

2. Crazy

3. I Still Think Of You

4. Dedication

5. Look In These Eyes

SIDE B

1. Nineteen

2. Military Man

3. Hot N Spicy

4. Sisters Of Mercy

