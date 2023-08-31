Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl

(dmk) Legendary Vocalist Phil Lynott's final recordings with his post-Thin Lizzy project Grand Slam were released on vinyl today. Slam Anthems... Renovations is the vinyl companion to the remastered songs and live performances that were released on CD earlier this month.
Revered as the founder and frontman for iconic 70s rockers Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynott had, yet another, powerhouse band that was set to take on the world before his tragic and untimely passing at the young age of 36 - Grand Slam. Producing such hits as "Sisters Of Mercy" and "Nineteen," this fledgling group never issued an official studio album, however they did play numerous shows around Europe and cut a series of demos that proved Lynott still had incredible songs in him and a brilliant career ahead after his Thin Lizzy tenure.
These songs and live performances were remastered and made available earlier this month as a CD box set entitled Slam Anthems through Cleopatra Records and now the much-anticipated vinyl companion Slam Anthems... Renovations is available for purchase today Thursday, August 31 at Cleopatra Records here.
Offered in both red and gold vinyl, this collector's edition includes full-liner notes from music historian Dave Thompson, rare band photos, and a look into the artistry of this late, great, musical talent. Order it here.
The official Slam Anthems... Renovations track list is as follows:
SIDE A
1. Breakdown
2. Crazy
3. I Still Think Of You
4. Dedication
5. Look In These Eyes
SIDE B
1. Nineteen
2. Military Man
3. Hot N Spicy
4. Sisters Of Mercy
6CD Set From Thin Lizzy Icon Phil Lynott's Swan Song Project Grand Slam
Phil Lynott Songs For While I'm Away Release Set
Phil Lynott 'Songs For While I'm Away' Documentary Released
Thin Lizzy Share Phil Lynott Documentary Preview
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation- Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor- Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour- more
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert- NEEDTOBREATHE 'Wasting Time' With Old Dominion- Garth Brooks- more
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour
50th Anniversary Of Status Quo's Caroline Celebrated By Godslave With New video
Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl
Dirty Heads Spend 4th Consecutive Week At No 1 With 'Rescue Me'
Primal Fear Take On 'Cancel Culture' With New Song
Soft Play Declare 'Punk's Dead' With New Single and Video