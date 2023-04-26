6CD Set From Thin Lizzy Icon Phil Lynott's Swan Song Project Grand Slam

Cover art

(Glass Onyon) 6CD treasure trove of recordings from Thin Lizzy vocalist Phil Lynott's Swan Song Project Grand Slam entitled "Slam Anthems" is set to be released by Cleopatra Records on June 9th. Phil Lynott's passing in 1986 was and is one of the great tragic losses of music history. A mere 36 years of age when he passed, Lynott founded and fronted one of the best rock bands of the '70s, Thin Lizzy, and was certainly the most popular rock singer to emerge from Dublin (prior to the Bono Era). Although his struggles with substance abuse would profoundly shape his latter career, his artistic talent continued to shine through in his post-Thin Lizzy projects including the fledgling rock group that seemed to have the potential to overtake the great Lizzy, Grand Slam!



Lynott started working with Magnum keyboardist Mark Stanway as part of Lynott's live solo band in 1983 and by 1984 would eventually solidify a line-up that included guitarist Laurence Archer, rhythm guitarist Doish Nagle, and drummer Robbie Brennan and change their name to Grand Slam. Although the group never issued an official studio album, they played numerous shows around Europe and cut a series of demos that proved Lynott still had incredible songs in him and a brilliant career ahead. Grand Slam songs such as "Sisters Of Mercy" and "Nineteen" were so good they eventually ended up on some posthumous Thin Lizzy albums!

Now those songs and those live performances have been remastered to their absolute best sonic quality and packaged in a deluxe 6CD box set to be released on June 9. Slam Anthems is a true treasure trove of superb new mixes of Grand Slam songs as well as killer full concert recordings that feature songs from throughout Lynott's stellar career. Each disc comes packaged in its own wallet with rare band photos and the whole box features a 20-page full-color booklet filled with informative liner notes from music historian Dave Thompson.

For a small taste of what's in store, check out the newly remixed version of "Nineteen" that is being released today to all digital stores as well as the accompanying video, which cuts together rarely-seen footage of Lynott along with photos of the band on stage and in the studio!

Phil may be gone, but Grand Slam lives on in the current incarnation of the band, led by Laurence Archer. They have a re-recorded and remixed version of their previous release "Hit The Ground" coming soon, as well as a brand new studio album in the works.

DISC 1: 2022 REMIXES

1. Breakdown

2. Crazy

3. I Still Think Of You

4. Crime Rate

5. Dedication

6. Military Man

7. Look In These Eyes

8. Harlem

9. I Don't Need This

10. Sisters Of Mercy

11. Nineteen

12. Hot N Spicy

13. Sarah

DISC 2: OREBRO 1983

1. Yellow Pearl

2. Old Town

3. Sarah

4. A Night In The Life Of A Blues Singer

5. Look In These Eyes

6. Parisienne Walkways

7. Solo In Soho

8. King's Call

9. Baby Drives Me Crazy

10. The Boys Are Back In Town

11. Still In Love With You

DISC 3: LIFFORD 1984

1. Nineteen

2. Yellow Pearl

3. Sarah

4. Parisienne Walkways

5. Crime Rate

6. Young Boy

7. Night In The Life Of A Blues Singer

8. Cold Sweat

9. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts

10. Whisky In The Jar

DISC 4: LONDON 1984

1. Nineteen

2. Sisters Of Mercy

3. Crime Rate

4. Military Man

5. Dedication

DISC 5: GREAT YARMOUTH 1984

1. Yellow Pearl

2. Nineteen

3. Harlem

4. Parisienne Walkways

5. Cold Sweat

6. Sisters Of Mercy

7. Crime Rate

8. Military Man

9. Dedication

DISC 6: DEMOS

1. Nineteen

2. Crime Rate

3. Crazy

4. Sisters Of Mercy

5. Whiter Shade Of Pale / Like A Rolling Stone

6. Military Man

7. Hot N Spicy

8. I Don't Need This

9. Harlem

10. I Still Think Of You

11. Gay Boys

12. Breakdown

13. Look In These Eyes

14. She Cries

15. Slam

