Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question
04-30-2019
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson said in a recently late night television interview that he can see no reason why the band should ever consider retirement.
The iconic metal vocalist was a guest on the Spanish program Late Motiv and was asked if the band is thinking about retirement. He responded, "As far as I'm concerned anyway, I don't see any reason why we should ever retire.
"As an airline captain, I was always told that nobody ever dies on an airplane. Even if the guy's head is severed from his body, he's not dead, because if the boss, the captain... If somebody says, 'The guy's head has fallen off.' 'Well, is he dead?' 'Well, he's not dead until somebody legally says he's dead.' So, nobody dies until somebody stands up and says, 'Yup. He's definitely dead.' 'Ha! You're responsible then. You killed him.'
"So, it's the same with rock and roll bands. We will never die. Even if we are actually dead, we will still never actually die."
