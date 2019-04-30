News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

04-30-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for an early 2020 tour of Japan. The four-show series - which includes two nights in Tokyo - will precede recently-revealed concerts in New Zealand and Australia next year as part of the group's Rhapsody world tour.

Inspired by the success of the 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", the trek will debut a brand new larger-than-life production following its North American debut this summer.

"The fond relationship between Queen and the Japanese people is legendary," says guitarist Brian May. "Over the years the bond has strengthened, and in recent months the success of the Bohemian Rhapsody film in Japan has become an unprecedented phenomenon. It will be the greatest thrill for us to return in January to the country that first recognised Queen music nearly 50 years ago. Subarashi desu!!!"

"It feels like too long since we were last in Japan," adds Lambert, "but I have such fond memories of our time there, and I am so thrilled to go again with a whole new show." See the dates and watch the trailer for the trek here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch

Queen and Adam Lambert announce New Zealand shows

Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

Queen Musical To Tour North America

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Steely Dan Add Residency To Fall US Tour

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Soto Streaming New Song 'Origami'

Toto Announce North American Tour Leg

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

Mumford & Sons Go Behind The Scenes Of Intimate Tour With Documentary

Yoshiki's Songs Of Tokyo Performances Go Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.