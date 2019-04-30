|
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan
04-30-2019
(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for an early 2020 tour of Japan. The four-show series - which includes two nights in Tokyo - will precede recently-revealed concerts in New Zealand and Australia next year as part of the group's Rhapsody world tour.
Inspired by the success of the 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", the trek will debut a brand new larger-than-life production following its North American debut this summer.
"The fond relationship between Queen and the Japanese people is legendary," says guitarist Brian May. "Over the years the bond has strengthened, and in recent months the success of the Bohemian Rhapsody film in Japan has become an unprecedented phenomenon. It will be the greatest thrill for us to return in January to the country that first recognised Queen music nearly 50 years ago. Subarashi desu!!!"
"It feels like too long since we were last in Japan," adds Lambert, "but I have such fond memories of our time there, and I am so thrilled to go again with a whole new show." See the dates and watch the trailer for the trek here.
