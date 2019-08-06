Queen + Bejart: Ballet for Life Trailer Goes Online

() Eagle Vision have released a trailer for the home video release of "Queen + Bejart: Ballet for Life", which will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and digitally on September 6th.

Here is the synopsis: "Ballet for Life was a unique collaboration between three cultural brands: Queen, Versace and the late visionary choreographer Maurice Bejart, celebrating the life and talents of legendary performers, Freddie Mercury and Maurice Bejart's former principal dancer, Jorge Donn, both of whom died of AIDS. It was first performed in the Theatre de Chaillot in January 1997 in the presence of Madame Chirac, Elton John and the three surviving members of Queen, John Deacon, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

"Queen + Bejart: Ballet for Life features two programs: the documentary by Lynne Wake and Simon Lupton, and a full 1997 performance of the ballet by the Bejart Ballet Lausanne. The documentary, edited by Emmy Award winner Christopher Bird, tells the story of the creation and success of the ballet featuring the great and the good of both rock and dance, including: Brian May, Roger Taylor, Gil Roman, Wayne Sleep and Arlene Phillips.

"The performance includes incredible archive footage of Freddie Mercury, Maurice Bejart, Queen and Gianni Versace, as well as featuring Versace's stunning costume designs. The production continues to tour widely, but is captured here performing at Theatre Metropole, Lausanne in June 1997."

The DVD and Blu-ray will also be available as deluxe editions, packaged in a 36-page hardback photo book featuring photos from the Ballet for Life.

Queen + Bejart: Ballet for Life will be released the day after the annual Freddie For A Day events, marking the birthday of the late, great Freddie Mercury.

100% of royalties payable by Eagle Rock Entertainment to Tonleigh Ltd will be donated to The Mercury Phoenix Trust fighting AIDS worldwide. Watch the trailer here.

