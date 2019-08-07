Steve Miller Band Streams Howlin Wolf Classic

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased version of their cover of the 1964 Howlin Wolf blues classic, "Killing Floor", as the latest preview to the forthcoming collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

Recorded in 1975, Miller's take is one of 38 previously unavailable rarities on the three-CD/DVD collection, including more studio and live material as well as five previously unheard songs dating back to the late '60s.

Opening his massive archive for the first time, "Welcome To The Vault" presents 52 audio tracks alongside 21 performances on DVD and a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

Due October 11, the package also includes 10 guitar picks with Steve's iconic Pegasus logo and an authentic backstage pass from the guitarist's personal vault.

The latest preview of the collection follows a previously-unreleased alternate versions of Miler's 1976 US No. 1 smash, "Rock'n Me" and "Swingtown." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





