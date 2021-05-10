Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration.
Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Abracadabra', from their album Abracadabra released in 1982. Big thanks to my good friends for this awesome collaboration."
The track features Arnel on vocals, Joel Hoekstra (Joel Hoekstra) on guitar, Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big) on bass, Van Romaine (Blood, Sweat & Tears) on drums, Ollie Marland (The X Factor) on keyboards and backup vocals and Lenny Castro on percussion. Watch the video below:
