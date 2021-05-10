Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration.

Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Abracadabra', from their album Abracadabra released in 1982. Big thanks to my good friends for this awesome collaboration."

The track features Arnel on vocals, Joel Hoekstra (Joel Hoekstra) on guitar, Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big) on bass, Van Romaine (Blood, Sweat & Tears) on drums, Ollie Marland (The X Factor) on keyboards and backup vocals and Lenny Castro on percussion. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Journey Settle Legal Dispute With Former Members

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone

Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure

Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover

Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion

Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies

Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month

Journey To Release New Music In 2021 2020 In Review

News > Journey



