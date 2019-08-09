The Early November Stream 'I Dissolve'

The Early November have released a stream of their brand new track "I Dissolve". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Lilac", which will be released on September 27th.

The band had this to say about the inspiration for the new song, "It's uncomfortable for people to talk to others about their depression. They will often say 'things will be okay' or 'you'll be fine' so that the topic can be moved on from.

"For some people that is a very unrealistic thought though and feels dismissive. Listen to your friends and loved ones when they reach out. It takes a lot of courage to do so. You don't need to have all the answers but listening goes a long way and means a lot."



The album was produced by Ace Enders and recorded at his LumberYard Recording Studio. He had this to say, "A lot of the songs came from avoiding that comfort zone of a very sad guitar line, and going to a completely different instrument-like starting with strings or piano or sometimes a beat.

I tend to hang on to those very droney tones, so rethinking the way songs could be put together made everything pop a little bit more." Stream the new song here





