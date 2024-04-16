The Early November Share 'The Fool' Video

() The Early November have released a music video for "The Fool", the second single from their forthcoming Self-Titled album that is set to be released on June 14th via Pure Noise Records.
In tarot, The Fool symbolizes the embrace of new beginnings and the willingness to take risks. However the band's latest single speaks to getting so caught up in the way things are that you almost miss those moments.
"This song taps into the repetition of cycles we go through on the journey of life, and sometimes how we're so ingrained in these cycles we don't even notice when an opportunity is there," shares frontman Ace Enders.
The Early November will be brining their new album across the US this summer as they hit the road for a a month long headline tour with support from Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver. The tour kicks off on June 22nd in New York City, with stops to follow in Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Richmond, and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, with general on-sale starting this Friday, March 15th.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
6/22 - New York, NY @ LPR
6/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
6/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
6/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
6/28 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
6/29 - Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
6/30 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
7/2 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
7/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
7/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
7/6 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
7/7 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
7/9 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It
7/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
7/12 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
7/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
7/14 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
7/16 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
7/17 - Washington, DC @ Union Stag
7/18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
7/19 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
The Early November Announce New Album and Tour
Yes Share Early Version Of 'I've Seen All Good People'
Singled Out: Matt Rosa's Times Have Changed
Anberlin and The Early November Announce U.S. Tour
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol- Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour- more
Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson- Prong Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' In New Video- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol
Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour
Converge Postpone Tour Following Kurt Ballou Hospitalization
Underoath Announce The 20th Anniversary Tour
Chevelle Reveal 2024 Summer Tour Plans
Boys Like Girls Recruit Grayscale For 2024 Headline Tour
Jinjer Preview Live In Los Angeles With 'Pisces' Video
Frank Turner To Attempt The World Record For Most Shows Played In Different Cities In 24 Hours