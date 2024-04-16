The Early November Share 'The Fool' Video

() The Early November have released a music video for "The Fool", the second single from their forthcoming Self-Titled album that is set to be released on June 14th via Pure Noise Records.

In tarot, The Fool symbolizes the embrace of new beginnings and the willingness to take risks. However the band's latest single speaks to getting so caught up in the way things are that you almost miss those moments.

"This song taps into the repetition of cycles we go through on the journey of life, and sometimes how we're so ingrained in these cycles we don't even notice when an opportunity is there," shares frontman Ace Enders.

The Early November will be brining their new album across the US this summer as they hit the road for a a month long headline tour with support from Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver. The tour kicks off on June 22nd in New York City, with stops to follow in Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Richmond, and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, with general on-sale starting this Friday, March 15th.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/22 - New York, NY @ LPR

6/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

6/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

6/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

6/28 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

6/29 - Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

6/30 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

7/2 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

7/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

7/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

7/6 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

7/7 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre

7/9 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It

7/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

7/12 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

7/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

7/14 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

7/16 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

7/17 - Washington, DC @ Union Stag

7/18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

7/19 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

