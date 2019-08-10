.

Staind Guitarist Hopes Reunion Shows Lead To More

08-10-2019
Staind

Staind guitarist Mike Mushok says that he is hopeful that the band will do more together following their handful of reunion shows this fall after being on hiatus for five years.

The hit band will be playing their first shows together in half a decade this fall including appearances at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals and if those go well, Mushok hopes that will lead to more with the group.

Mushok appearance on Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon and was asked about the rare appearances may lead to more activity from the band next year and he responded, "That's a really good question, and one that I wanna know the answer to as well. For me, I think it's kind of like you dip your toe in the water and you see how it is. It's, like, 'Let's do these shows and let's see how it goes.'

"I think everybody's hoping that everything is good and we have a great time back out on stage playing these songs again, which I'm really looking forward to do. And hopefully there's more to come after that."


