Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Definitely Maybe'

08-12-2019
Oasis

(hennemusic) Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of "Definitely Maybe" with a vinyl reissue on August 30th and have released a video trailer for the special edition.

The 2019 reissue will deliver two limited edition vinyl editions of "Definitely Maybe", including a silver colored LP available via retail and a picture disc via the band's online store.

Oasis will also mark the milestone with the release of original content from the era throughout the month of August. Fans are also being encouraged to share their memories of the album on social media using the hashtag #DefMaybe25. Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


