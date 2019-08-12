Supergroup KXM Release 'Lightning' Video

Rock supergroup KXM have released a music video for their new song "Lightning". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Circle Of Dolls", which will hit stores on September 13th.

The band, which features bassist and vocalist Doug "dUg" Pinnick of King's X, guitarist George Lynch of Lynch Mob and Dokken) and Korn drummer Ray Luzier, recorded the album with co-producer/engineer Chris Collier.

Luzier had this to say, "There's a certain energy that happens in the studio very quickly when George, Doug and I get together and jam. This is our third record and it was recorded with the same formula as the first two albums - no pre-written ideas; we just come up with totally fresh grooves and riffs and not overthink anything. We definitely didn't repeat ourselves, but you know for sure who it is when you hear it. All three records have their own unique character."

Lynch added, "It's better than the first two albums. It's insane. The magic is there, the chemistry's there and we're just sitting here patting ourselves on the back, telling each other what geniuses we are."

Pinnick concluded, "I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it." Watch the video here.





