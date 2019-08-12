Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

Craft Recordings have announced two special vinyl reissues. A repressing of Taking Back Sunday's "Tell All Your Friends" and Motionless In White's "When Love Met Destruction" EP.

Taking Back Sunday's 2002 debut album has been remastered for this special reissue and will be released in a standard edition by the label on October 4th.

They will also be offering a special limited edition (1000 copies) on iridescent color-morphing green vinyl, that will be available from the band's website and on their upcoming fall tour.

Craft will be releasing the vinyl reissue of Motionless in White's sophomore EP "When Love Met Destruction" on September 20th, which will be the first time that the 2009 effort will be available in that format.





