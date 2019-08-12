.

Underoath Release 'Wake Me' Video

08-12-2019
Underoath

Underoath have released new music video for their track "Wake Me." The song is featured on the deluxe edition of their "Erase Me" album, which hit stores earlier this month.

The deluxe reissue features the original studio album along with bonus material, including the unreleased songs "Another Life" and "Loneliness".

The package also features a new version of "Wake Me" and a cover of the Nirvana classic "Heart-Shaped Box", and 3teeth's remix of the Grammy-nominated hit "On My Teeth". Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Underoath Release 'Wake Me' Video

Underoath Stream 'Loneliness' From Deluxe Album Release

Underoath Release 'Bloodlust' Video

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Underoath Return With New Song and First New Album Since 2010

More Underoath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury- Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic- KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Definitely Maybe'

Underoath Release 'Wake Me' Video

Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

Supergroup KXM Release 'Lightning' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.