Underoath Release 'Wake Me' Video

Underoath have released new music video for their track "Wake Me." The song is featured on the deluxe edition of their "Erase Me" album, which hit stores earlier this month.

The deluxe reissue features the original studio album along with bonus material, including the unreleased songs "Another Life" and "Loneliness".

The package also features a new version of "Wake Me" and a cover of the Nirvana classic "Heart-Shaped Box", and 3teeth's remix of the Grammy-nominated hit "On My Teeth". Watch the video here.





