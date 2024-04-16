Underoath Announce The 20th Anniversary Tour

(MNRK) To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their influential studio album, They're Only Chasing Safety, Underoath announces The 20th Anniversary Tour, hitting the EU, UK and US this summer and fall. The band will perform the album in its entirety, followed by a unique fan-voted set every night.

Underoath says, "Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we've ever done. They're Only Chasing Safety in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let's get nuts."

The band is offering VIP package tickets from Wed, April 17th at 10 am local time through Friday, April 19th at 9:30 am local time here.The package includes one GA ticket; a conversation with Underoath in which they will answer fan questions, tell stories, and discuss the impact of They're Only Chasing Safety on their career; an informal hang with the band and individual photo with the full band; a VIP-exclusive 20th Anniversary edition of They're Only Chasing Safety on vinyl; a 24-page, full color, standard-sized They're Only Chasing Safety comic book by Sumerian Comics; and merchandise shopping prior to doors opening to the public. Both the vinyl and the comic book will be shipped to VIPs prior to the tour.

20th Anniversary Tour Dates

6/1 - Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Music Festival

6/7 - Nuremberg, GER - Rock Im Park

6/8 - Nurburg,GER - Rock am Ring

6/10 - Hamburg, GER - Markthalle Hamburg

6/11 - Berlin, GER - Metropol

6/12 - Warsaw, POL - Proxima

6/13 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia

6/13 - 15 - Interlaken, SWITZERLAND - Greenfield Festival

6/16 - Paris, FR - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

6/17 - Amsterdam, NETH - Melkweg

6/19 - Copenhagen, DEN - Copenhell Festival

6/20 - Dessel, BEL - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

6/22 - Lyon, FR - Slam Dunk France

6/24 - Briston, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

6/25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

6/26 - London, UK - O2 Forum

6/27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

7/13 - Charleston, WV - West Virginia is For Lovers

9/18 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

9/20 - New York, NY - The Palladium

9/22 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

9/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9/27 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9/28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

9/29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

10/1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/2 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

10/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

10/5 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/6 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

10/8 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theater

10/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth

10/11 - Denver, CO - The Summit

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

10/16 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

10/22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/27 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

10/30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

11/18 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

11/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Megcorp

11/24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

11/27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Center

11/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

11/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

12/1 - Toronto, ONT - History

12/3 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

12/4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12/6 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

12/8 - Richmond, VA - The National

12/9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

12/10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12/13 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

Related Stories

The All-American Rejects, Yellowcard, Underoath Lead Is For Lovers Festival Lineup

Underoath Stream New Song 'Lifeline (Drowning)'

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour

Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith

News > Underoath