Underoath Announce The 20th Anniversary Tour

(MNRK) To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their influential studio album, They're Only Chasing Safety, Underoath announces The 20th Anniversary Tour, hitting the EU, UK and US this summer and fall. The band will perform the album in its entirety, followed by a unique fan-voted set every night.
Underoath says, "Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we've ever done. They're Only Chasing Safety in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let's get nuts."
The band is offering VIP package tickets from Wed, April 17th at 10 am local time through Friday, April 19th at 9:30 am local time here.The package includes one GA ticket; a conversation with Underoath in which they will answer fan questions, tell stories, and discuss the impact of They're Only Chasing Safety on their career; an informal hang with the band and individual photo with the full band; a VIP-exclusive 20th Anniversary edition of They're Only Chasing Safety on vinyl; a 24-page, full color, standard-sized They're Only Chasing Safety comic book by Sumerian Comics; and merchandise shopping prior to doors opening to the public. Both the vinyl and the comic book will be shipped to VIPs prior to the tour.
20th Anniversary Tour Dates
6/1 - Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Music Festival
6/7 - Nuremberg, GER - Rock Im Park
6/8 - Nurburg,GER - Rock am Ring
6/10 - Hamburg, GER - Markthalle Hamburg
6/11 - Berlin, GER - Metropol
6/12 - Warsaw, POL - Proxima
6/13 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia
6/13 - 15 - Interlaken, SWITZERLAND - Greenfield Festival
6/16 - Paris, FR - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
6/17 - Amsterdam, NETH - Melkweg
6/19 - Copenhagen, DEN - Copenhell Festival
6/20 - Dessel, BEL - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024
6/22 - Lyon, FR - Slam Dunk France
6/24 - Briston, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
6/25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
6/26 - London, UK - O2 Forum
6/27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
7/13 - Charleston, WV - West Virginia is For Lovers
9/18 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
9/20 - New York, NY - The Palladium
9/22 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome
9/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
9/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
9/27 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
9/28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
9/29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
10/1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/2 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
10/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
10/5 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/6 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
10/8 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theater
10/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth
10/11 - Denver, CO - The Summit
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
10/16 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
10/22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
10/27 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
10/30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
11/18 - Austin, TX - Stubbs
11/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Megcorp
11/24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11/26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
11/27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Center
11/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
11/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
12/1 - Toronto, ONT - History
12/3 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
12/4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
12/6 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
12/8 - Richmond, VA - The National
12/9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
12/10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
12/13 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
