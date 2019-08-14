Duff McKagan Releases 'Don't Look Behind You' Live Video

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan has released a new live video for the song "Don't Look Behind You", a track from his latest album, "Tenderness."

Supported by album producer Shooter Jennings and his band, the rocker was filmed in concert during a recent sold-out show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

McKagan says the album was inspired by his travels on Guns N' Roses' multi-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. "I wrote a couple of articles about historical places I passed through on this last tour and people kept asking if that was going to be the focus of my next book," McKagan explains. "But an unseen and irrepressible force guided me to write little vignettes of reflective prose...little instant-reactions.

"The heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide I have experienced over the last two and a half years of traveling this globe of ours coerced these words into songs that tell my truth, and one that I hope will spread and help us all. I do this for my daughters...I do this for my love of where I grew up...I do this because I truly feel it must be done and said right now."

Introduced with the lead single and title track, "Tenderness" has been billed as the musical follow-up to McKagan's 2015's best-selling book, "How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions)." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

More Duff McKagan News

Share this article



