Tool Make Chart History With 'Fear Inoculum'

08-14-2019
Tool

Tool have made chart history after the title track to their forthcoming album "Fear Inoculum" became the longest song to place on the Billboard Hot one.

The epic song is 10 minutes and 21 seconds long and entered the chart at No. 93 and within a few days of release has been streamed over four millions times on Spotify.

That wasn't the only big chart news for the acclaimed band. Their move to digital and streaming has paid off big with their classic album "AEnima" reentering the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 10.

The album originally went to No. 2 on the chart back in 1996. The band's long-awaited new album is set to hit stores and digital retailers on August 30th.


