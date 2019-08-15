.

Tool Hold All 10 Spots On Billboard Chart

Tool's decision to finally go digital has paid off big time for the band, with the acclaimed group literally dominating the Billboard Rock Digital Sales Chart, holding every spot on the list.

"Sober" is at the top of the chart for the week of August 17th, followed by the title track to their forthcoming album "Fear Inoculum" at No.2 and "Schism" holding the third spot.

"Forty Six & 2" is at No. 4, "Stinkfist" 5th, AEnema 6th, "The Pot" in the spot No. 7, "Vicarious" 8th, "Lateralus" at No. 9 and the top 10 being rounded out by "Prison Sex".

The band also hold several other spots on the chart, including "Eulogy" at 12, "Parabola" at 13, "Jambi" at 15, "H" at 16, and "Opiate" at no. 21. See the chart here


